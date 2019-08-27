PITTSBURGH - The push for more police oversight went before the Allegheny County Council Tuesday and failed by a vote of 6-9.
The proposal, written up by two lawmakers who said they wanted to see change following the death of Antwon Rose, entails tweaking the language of the law when it comes to use of force.
Rose's mother said at the hearing that she wants the language changed so that mothers don't have to "beg you to offer their child protections that should be guaranteed."
Three police unions from across the state were invited to show up but did not send representatives. The only law enforcement official to show up was the Millvale Police Chief.
Lawmakers in support of the bill said the next step is to continue advocating at the state Capitol.
On 11 at 11, Michele Newell has community reaction after the proposal for the police review board fails.
