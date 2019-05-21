GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police say a man stole over $500 worth of handheld gaming systems from a Gamestop store.
Police in Greensburg say the man was seen on surveillance camera going into a back room while the only store employee was tied up with customers on May 11.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Beaver County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said he stole five gaming systems worth $539.
If you have any information, you're asked to please call police.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}