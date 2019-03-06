McCANDLESS, Pa. - Police are investigating a robbery at a bank in McCandless, officials said.
The robbery was reported about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Key Bank on Harmony Drive.
"He gave the indication that he had a weapon, but it was never brandished and he basically demanded money from the teller," McCandless Police Chief David DiSanti said.
The suspect, Patrick Acierno, was arrested after he took off in a vehicle Interstate 79.
After the robbery, a sign on the door said the bank is temporarily closed.
Acierno is charged with robbery, receiving stolen property and fleeing the scene of a crime.
He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.
Cranberry police confirmed to Channel 11 on Wednesday that they had issued a warrant for Acierno.
Police have also connected him to the robbery of the PNC Bank on Route 19 in Cranberry in September.
Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith is speaking with police to find out how law enforcement agencies were able to connect the crimes to Acierno, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
