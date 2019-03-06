  • Police say suspect in McCandless bank robbery connected to 2018 bank robbery

    McCANDLESS, Pa. - Police are investigating a robbery at a bank in McCandless, officials said.

    The robbery was reported about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Key Bank on Harmony Drive.

    "He gave the indication that he had a weapon, but it was never brandished and he basically demanded money from the teller," McCandless Police Chief David DiSanti said.

    The suspect, Patrick Acierno, was arrested after he took off in a vehicle  Interstate 79.

    After the robbery, a sign on the door said the bank is temporarily closed.

    Acierno is charged with robbery, receiving stolen property and fleeing the scene of a crime.

    He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

    Cranberry police confirmed to Channel 11 on Wednesday that they had issued a warrant for Acierno.

    Police have also connected him to the robbery of the PNC Bank on Route 19 in Cranberry in September. 

