  • Police search for 2 vandals caught in photos

    Pittsburgh police are searching for two vandals they say left graffiti on a Penn Avenue business last month.

    The business owner approached the pair on March 12 in the 5100 block and took photos of them while they were tagging, police said. They left when he started snapping pictures.

    The graffiti says “STRE.”

    One of the males is wearing a hooded camouflage rain jacket. The other is wearing black track pants, a black hoodie and an orange knit cap.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Graffiti Squad at 412-495-6052.

