Pittsburgh police are searching for two vandals they say left graffiti on a Penn Avenue business last month.
The business owner approached the pair on March 12 in the 5100 block and took photos of them while they were tagging, police said. They left when he started snapping pictures.
The graffiti says “STRE.”
One of the males is wearing a hooded camouflage rain jacket. The other is wearing black track pants, a black hoodie and an orange knit cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Graffiti Squad at 412-495-6052.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teacher charged with institutional sexual assault of student
- State police investigating the disappearance of a Latrobe woman
- Owner of townhomes in Jeannette, site of deadly fire, will be cited
- RAW VIDEO: Pittsburgh Zoo prepares to release rescued sea turtle
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}