PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for the person who opened fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.
Related Headlines
Police said someone started shooting along Woods Run Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Channel 11 has learned that one car was hit by a bullet just down the street in front of the Woods Run branch of the Carnegie Library.
No one was injured, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Timeline of Carrick murder investigation, arrest of John Dickinson
- President Trump calls off Eagles visit over anthem dispute
- CDC: 5 dead, close to 200 sick in worst E. coli outbreak since 2006
- VIDEO: Tornado confirmed in Washington Co.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}