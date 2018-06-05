  • Police search for gunman after shots fired in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for the person who opened fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.  

    Police said someone started shooting along Woods Run Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. 

    Channel 11 has learned that one car was hit by a bullet just down the street in front of the Woods Run branch of the Carnegie Library. 

    No one was injured, police said. 

