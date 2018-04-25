  • Police search for gunman who fired dozens of shots, shot out car window

    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on the North Side section of Pittsburgh. 

    Police got the call just before midnight for shots fired on Carrington Street, just blocks away from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. 

    Channel 11 found a car window shot out and at least 14 shell casings littering the road. 

    Channel 11 is working to find out more about what happened.  Refresh wpxi.com for updates. 

