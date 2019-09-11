IRWIN, Pa. - Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old woman from Westmoreland County.
Virginia Nemec was last seen on Hahntown Wendel Road in Irwin around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
She may be confused and in danger, state police said.
She has brown hair, brown eyes, was wearing glasses and a white floral button-down shirt and aqua colored pants.
State police believe she was driving a burgundy 2007 Honda Accord.
Anyone with information should call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
