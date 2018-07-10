WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Police are asking for help in finding a missing West Mifflin man suffering from dementia.
Investigators said Warner Taylor El, 79, was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday on Carnegie Street in West Mifflin.
El was wearing a white shirt with black stripes, a black baseball cap, black pants and black Under Armour tennis shoes, police said.
Police urge anyone who may have seen El to call West Mifflin police at 412-461-3125 or call 911.
