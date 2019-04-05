Police searching after witness says man jumped out of car, over fence

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are searching the area of Valera Street in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.
Police were surrounding a Lexus on the street when Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca got there.
Police surrounding a Lexus on Valera in Carrick. A man tells me he saw a man jumped out of the car & over a fence about an hour ago. We have scene officers canvassing the area @WPXI pic.twitter.com/hxNuWy9yNz— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 4, 2019
A witness told us he saw a man jump out of the car and over a fence around 7 p.m.
DeLuca is at the scene working to learn more from investigators. Watch 11 at 11 for the latest updates on this breaking story.
