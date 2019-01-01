Police searching for 13-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are searching for two missing teens in Pine Township, Indiana County.
Authorities said the 13-year-old girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend were last seen around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Their phones have been tracked to the woods near the Tri-County ATV Park, according to police.
Officials said there's no indication of foul play and that it appears the teens took off on their own.
