DORMONT, Pa. - Dormont police need the public's assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old man with Down syndrome.
Daniel Greenlee went missing around 11:45 a.m. from his Dormont home, according to police.
Police said Greenlee is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was wearing beige pants and a black jacket.
Greenlee has been known to travel on the Port Authority trolley, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dormont police at 412-473-3056.
TRENDING NOW:
- Online campaign for border wall raises concerns
- Man dies of coronary heart disease hours after wife says he was turned away from hospital
- Man claims he is indigenous, has rights to other family's brand-new home
- VIDEO: Bruegger's Bagels warns customers about nationwide data breach
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}