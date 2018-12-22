  • Police searching for 18-year-old with Down syndrome

    Updated:

    DORMONT, Pa. - Dormont police need the public's assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old man with Down syndrome.

    Daniel Greenlee went missing around 11:45 a.m. from his Dormont home, according to police.

    Police said Greenlee is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was wearing beige pants and a black jacket.

    Greenlee has been known to travel on the Port Authority trolley, police said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Dormont police at 412-473-3056.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories