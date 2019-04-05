PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for two people after an officer was nearly hit by a vehicle fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday night in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.
Police said they pulled over the vehicle for a moving violation near the intersection of Brownsville Road and Hazeldell Street around 6:45 p.m.
There were three people in the vehicle, according to police. Police said a man in the car ran away but was arrested immediately after.
The driver and another person then fled in the vehicle, and nearly hit an officer, police said.
Police said the vehicle was found nearby, but no one was inside.
Pittsburgh police were surrounding a Lexus of Valera Street in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood when Gabriella DeLuca arrived on scene.
Police surrounding a Lexus on Valera in Carrick. A man tells me he saw a man jumped out of the car & over a fence about an hour ago. We have scene officers canvassing the area @WPXI pic.twitter.com/hxNuWy9yNz— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 4, 2019
A witness told us he saw a man jump out of the car and over a fence around 7 p.m.
DeLuca is at the scene working to learn more from investigators. Watch 11 at 11 for the latest updates on this breaking story.
