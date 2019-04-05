  • Police searching for 2 men after driver nearly hits officer while fleeing from traffic stop

    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for two people after an officer was nearly hit by a vehicle fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday night in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.

    Police said they pulled over the vehicle for a moving violation near the intersection of Brownsville Road and Hazeldell Street around 6:45 p.m.

    There were three people in the vehicle, according to police. Police said a man in the car ran away but was arrested immediately after. 

    The driver and another person then fled in the vehicle, and nearly hit an officer, police said.

    Police said the vehicle was found nearby, but no one was inside.

    Pittsburgh police were surrounding a Lexus of Valera Street in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood when Gabriella DeLuca arrived on scene.

    A witness told us he saw a man jump out of the car and over a fence around 7 p.m.

