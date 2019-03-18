WAYNESBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Waynesburg, Greene County, are searching for a 20-year-old man considered missing and endangered.
Kyle Martin was last seen 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Williamson Hill Road in Dilliner, Dunkard Township, police said.
Martin is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown pants and tennis shoes.
GREENE COUNTY: Missing/Endangered. PSP Waynesburg is searching for Kyle Martin, 20; 6'2", 140 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes; wearing black jacket, brown pants and tennis shoes; Last seen Mar. 17 at 6:30 p.m. on Williamson Hill Road, Dilliner, Dunkard Township. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/MRrJzKbybY— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 18, 2019
