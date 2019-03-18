  • Police searching for 20-year-old man considered missing, endangered

    Updated:

    WAYNESBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Waynesburg, Greene County, are searching for a 20-year-old man considered missing and endangered.

    Kyle Martin was last seen 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Williamson Hill Road in Dilliner, Dunkard Township, police said.

    Martin is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown pants and tennis shoes.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories