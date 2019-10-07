ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Robinson Township have an arrest warrant out for three people, including Tahj Thomas from Wilkinsburg, after uncovering what investigators are calling a counterfeit check ring.
The investigation is ongoing, but we found out police were called to a mortgage company after officials were notified of forged checks and fraudulent activity by their bank.
Three suspects cashed faked checks with the companies letterhead on three different occasions.
This is the second time Channel 11 has reported unusual financial crimes hitting businesses west of the city. In August, we told you about checks disappearing from business mailboxes in Moon Township, only to be cashed in the form of counterfeit checks days later.
Channel 11 confirmed three counterfeit checks in Robinson were each written for approximately $700 and netted the suspects with more than $2,100.
Police said the three suspects were identified on surveillance cashing checks at the bank and even used their own names to endorse the checks.
Police said Thomas is just one of eight suspects involved in the alleged counterfeit check ring.
