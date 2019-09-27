WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - Authorities are searching for a 7-week-old baby from Washington County who is believed to be in danger, police said.
According to investigators, the infant, Ambrose Klingensmith, is believed to be with his parents, 32-year-old Jeannette Funnen and 23-year-old Daemon Klingensmith. A 3-year-old boy is also with them.
West Mifflin police told Channel 11 News they believe the 7-week-old is "at risk of harm or injury."
The baby had been at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh for injuries consistent with child abuse, according to a criminal complaint. However, his parents took off with him before he was examined.
They are believed to be traveling in a 2001 Buick Century with Pennsylvania license plate number LBD-6681. The car was last seen on Washington Road in Peters Township.
West Mifflin police said they were given information that they might be traveling to Florida.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125.
The baby's parents are charged with child endangerment.
An Amber Alert was not issued because the infant was not abducted.
