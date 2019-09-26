WASHINGTON CO., Pa. - Police are searching for two children who are believed to be in danger in Washington County.
According to investigators, a 7-week-old boy and 3-year-old boy are inside a 2001 Buick Century with two adults – Jeannette Funner and Daemon Klingensmith.
West Mifflin police told Channel 11 they believe the 7-week-old is "at risk of harm or injury."
Police said the car they were in had a Pennsylvania license plate number LBD-6681 and was last seen traveling on Washington Road in Peters Township.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125.
