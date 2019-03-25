Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect involved in armed robbery at Wendy's

WHITE OAK, Pa. - The White Oak Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery at a Wendy's on Jacks Run Road on March 22.
Police said Robert Edward Harper, 45, frequents a residence in the 2200 block of Chalfont Street in Wilkinsburg.
Harper is a 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
There is an active arrest warrant for Harper, police said.
Police said Harper should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, call 911 immediately or notify your local police department.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the White Oak Police Department at 412-672-9726.
