Police searching for bike rider accused of stealing woman's car

INDIANA, Pa. - State police in Indiana County are searching for a bike rider who is accused of stealing a woman’s car outside an Eat ‘N Park Sunday.
Investigators tell Channel 11 the victim just ended her shift at the Eat ‘N Park on Oakland Avenue in Indiana around 5 a.m. when a man on a mountain bike approached her.
Investigators said the man ordered the victim out of her vehicle, then put his bike in the trunk of her Pontiac and drove off.
Police are searching for a 2002 bluish-green, 2 door Pontiac Grand Am. It has a loud exhaust and lime green duct tape around the front passenger window.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-357-1960.
