McKEESPORT, Pa. - The death of a woman whose body was found Thursday morning at Renziehausen Park in McKeesport is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
Authorities said the woman, whose body was discovered shortly before 10 a.m. by a man who was walking his dog, showed signs of strangulation based on an initial examination.
The woman has not been identified, but she is described as black and was wearing a yellow sundress.
Police said the woman might have been dragged about 50 feet into the woods from the parking lot of the dek hockey complex at the park.
The woman might have died elsewhere, and her body then brought to the park in a car, investigators said.
Surveillance video showed a silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala being driven in the park, near where the woman was found, shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
The car had Pennsylvania license plate LBF-0239. Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 911.
An autopsy will be conducted Friday to determine the cause and manner of the woman's death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
