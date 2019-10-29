PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are searching for a Megan’s Law sex offender who is accused of sexually assaulting a fourth victim.
James McCray, who sometimes goes by James Wilson, is a “Tier 3” offender after being convicted of rape and sexual assault of a 14-year-old, 16-year-old and 20-year-old.
Now, McCray is wanted for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl from the North Side whom he had seen in the neighborhood.
His sex crimes date back to April 2001, when he committed three assaults over one spring and summer – resulting in three convictions.
Channel 11’s Renee Wallace is talking with parents in that neighborhood about their concerns for their children’s safety – on 11 News at 6.
