  • Police searching for convicted sex offender accused of assaulting teen girl

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are searching for a Megan’s Law sex offender who is accused of sexually assaulting a fourth victim.

    James McCray, who sometimes goes by James Wilson, is a “Tier 3” offender after being convicted of rape and sexual assault of a 14-year-old, 16-year-old and 20-year-old.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Now, McCray is wanted for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl from the North Side whom he had seen in the neighborhood.

    His sex crimes date back to April 2001, when he committed three assaults over one spring and summer – resulting in three convictions.

    Channel 11’s Renee Wallace is talking with parents in that neighborhood about their concerns for their children’s safety on 11 News at 6.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories