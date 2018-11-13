MT. LEBANON, Pa. - Police in Mt. Lebanon are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old.
Heily Horrach-Rodriguez left her residence sometime after 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Horrach-Rodriguez is described as being 4’11” tall, weighing approximately 140 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a pink winter coat, light green pants, and a black shirt.
She is believed to be endangered.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact 911 or your local police department.
