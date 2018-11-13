  • Police searching for endangered missing 17-year-old

    MT. LEBANON, Pa. - Police in Mt. Lebanon are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old.

    Heily Horrach-Rodriguez left her residence sometime after 10 p.m. on Monday night.

    Horrach-Rodriguez is described as being 4’11” tall, weighing approximately 140 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a pink winter coat, light green pants, and a black shirt.

    She is believed to be endangered.

    If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact 911 or your local police department.

