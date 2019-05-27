PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office tells Channel 11 that Ernest Dixon, 31, was the person shot dead in a Stowe Township bar early Sunday.
Police said they are looking for Omarr Harris, 36, and believe he was the gunman.
County police said at some point, Harris approached Dixon, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot him.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke picked up the criminal complaint and will have more details on 11 at 11.
Police said Harris was charged with criminal homicide and a weapons charge.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Harris is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and heavyset.
Shooter's Bar, where the shooting happened, is located on Island Avenue in a stretch that is somewhat secluded in Stowe Township.
If you spot Harris, you're asked to call 911.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating deadly shooting in Robinson Township
- 3 teen soccer teammates fatally hit by car while walking to bus stop, police say
- 18-year-old shot, killed in South Side days short of graduating high school
- VIDEO: Texas Men Died Attempting to Jump Car Across Drawbridge, Police Said
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}