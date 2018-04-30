  • Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck, injured 2 people

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are looking for a woman who hit two people with her car outside of a North Side bar early Saturday morning.

    According to court paperwork, Kearston Dixon was trying to hit her ex-boyfriend with her car when she struck two women crossing East Ohio Street.

    The man she was trying to hit told investigators their 9-month-old son was in the backseat of Dixon’s Jeep Cherokee when the incident happened.

    The two women hit were taken to Allegheny General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

