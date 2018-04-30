Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck, injured 2 people

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are looking for a woman who hit two people with her car outside of a North Side bar early Saturday morning.
According to court paperwork, Kearston Dixon was trying to hit her ex-boyfriend with her car when she struck two women crossing East Ohio Street.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin is talking to one of the victims, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
The man she was trying to hit told investigators their 9-month-old son was in the backseat of Dixon’s Jeep Cherokee when the incident happened.
The two women hit were taken to Allegheny General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
