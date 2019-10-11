  • Police searching for local man who disappeared a week ago

    LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - Police are asking for help finding a man who went missing more than a week ago.

    Clinton Weleski, 37, was last heard from on Oct. 3 in Lower Burrell, according to police.

    Investigators described Weleski as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

    No description of the clothing he was last seen wearing was provided.

    Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police.

