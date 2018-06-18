GREEN TREE, Pa. - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Green Tree.
Green Tree police have signed an arrest warrant for Cody Still.
Still is accused of being involved in a burglary on Noblestown Road on June 14, police said.
Police haven’t released details of the burglary.
Investigators said Still has tattoos on his triceps and was wearing a black baseball cap that possibly had “Brooklyn” written on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call Green Tree police at 412-279-6911 or call 911.
