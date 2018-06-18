  • Police searching for man accused in Green Tree burglary

    GREEN TREE, Pa. - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Green Tree.  

    Green Tree police have signed an arrest warrant for Cody Still. 

    Still is accused of being involved in a burglary on Noblestown Road on June 14, police said. 

    Police haven’t released details of the burglary. 

    Investigators said Still has tattoos on his triceps and was wearing a black baseball cap that possibly had “Brooklyn” written on the front. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Green Tree police at 412-279-6911 or call 911.  
     

     

