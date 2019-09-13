0 Police searching for man accused of assaulting girlfriend's 1-year-old son

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend's 1-year-old son in Westmoreland County is being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.

Salvatore Salvio, 24, allegedly assaulted the boy Thursday at a home in Sewickley Township, resulting in the child reportedly having "intermittent loss of consciousness and serious injuries," according to a criminal complaint.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper who responded to the home said the boy had severe bruising and swelling on his forehead, eyes, nose, lips, cheeks and chin. There were also puncture marks on the boy's feet that are suspected to have been caused by a syringe, the complaint said.

The boy's mother told authorities she left her son with Salvio while she was at work. When she got home, she saw her son was bruised, swollen and bleeding.

Salvio, who was still at the home, told the boy's mother he didn't know what happened and threatened to "knock her out" if she left the house with the baby, according to the complaint.

The boy's mother ran from the home with her son to a neighbor's house to call for help.

Salvio then took off in his girlfriend's car and also took her phone. The car has Pennsylvania license plate KYK-7270.

Salvio faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and harassment.

