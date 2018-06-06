  • Police searching for man accused of burglarizing Lawrenceville restaurant

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with a burglary at a popular Lawrenceville restaurant. 

    Police were dispatched to the Industry Public House in the 4300 block of Butler Street around 9:51 a.m. on Sunday.

    A manager at the restaurant told police he came into work that morning to find the cash register drawers missing and the area ransacked. 

    Police said based on surveillance video, a man forced his way into the restaurant, stole money from a tip jar and removed two cash drawers from the register.

    The man then ran out of the restaurant, according to police. They said both drawers were empty.

    Police said the man was wearing a hat, a long-sleeved button-down collared shirt, cargo pants and gloves.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-255-2827.

     
     

