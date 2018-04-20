Police searching for man accused of kidnap, rape

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and rape.
Police say Jeravan Paolucci kidnapped a man and woman late last month with the help of Tyisha Ramsey, who already has been arrested.
Police said the victims were held captive in Homewood and the woman was raped.
Paolucci is from Ambridge, but police believe he's in Pittsburgh.
