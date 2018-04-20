  • Police searching for man accused of kidnap, rape

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and rape.

    Police say Jeravan Paolucci kidnapped a man and woman late last month with the help of Tyisha Ramsey, who already has been arrested.

    Detectives arrested Tyisha Ramsey, 29, of North Homewood for her role in a kidnapping, sex assault, and rape involving a male and a female.
    Police said the victims were held captive in Homewood and the woman was raped.

    Paolucci is from Ambridge, but police believe he's in Pittsburgh.

