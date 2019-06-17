NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are searching for the person who burglarized a restaurant Sunday afternoon in New Sewickley Township.
Surveillance cameras show a man taking cash from 68's Feed Mill on Route 68 about 3:30 p.m. He forced his way into the business through a back door, which he also used to leave, police said.
Police have not said how much money the man got away with.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the New Sewickley Township Police Department at 724-774-2473 or 724-775-0881.
