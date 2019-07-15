  • Police searching for man charged in 11-month-old's death

    EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man now charged in the death of a baby Saturday night at an apartment complex in Westmoreland County.

    Derrick Bass, 29, is charged with homicide in the death of the 11-month-old child, police said Monday.

    The baby was found at an apartment complex on Gurley Drive in East Huntingdon Township, where police were called about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

    An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday morning to determine how the baby died.

    Bass, also known as Hector, is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. He might have reddish hair.

    Police said Bass might be traveling with two juveniles.

    Anyone with information on Bass’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

