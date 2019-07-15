EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man now charged in the death of a baby Saturday night at an apartment complex in Westmoreland County.
Derrick Bass, 29, is charged with homicide in the death of the 11-month-old child, police said Monday.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The baby was found at an apartment complex on Gurley Drive in East Huntingdon Township, where police were called about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
UPDATE- Infant death Gurley Dr, E. Huntington Twp— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 15, 2019
Derrick Bass aka "Hector" is charged with Homicide of the 11 month child.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts PLEASE contact 911.
He may currently have reddish hair pic.twitter.com/qczZQuqEAZ
An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday morning to determine how the baby died.
Bass, also known as Hector, is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. He might have reddish hair.
Police said Bass might be traveling with two juveniles.
Anyone with information on Bass’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.
PSP Greensburg responded to a housing complex 7/13 approx 2330 hours at Gurley Drive in E Huntington Twp. An unresponsive infant was found at the scene and pronounced dead.— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 14, 2019
We have an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information please call 724-832-3288.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Officer shoots, kills man who fired gun in midst of homicide investigation
- 2 dead, dozens hurt after pendulum ride breaks at amusement park
- Law protecting children left in hot cars, Good Samaritans goes into effect
- VIDEO: Baby born 7/11, at 7:11 p.m., weighs 7 pounds, 11 ounces
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}