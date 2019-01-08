MUNHALL, Pa. - Allegheny County police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Munhall Monday night.
Police said the 20-year-old victim was shot in the hip by his mother's boyfriend Santanyo Lewis, 44, in the 600 block of E. 19th Avenue around 9 p.m.
Police said the victim had been shot by Lewis following a domestic incident involving the victim's mother and Lewis.
The victim ran to the Homestead police chief's house for help, police told Channel 11.
Police said the victim was shot in the hip and the police chief provided first aid to the man until medics arrived at the scene.
The man was then transported to a hospital by ambulance, where he is listed in stable condition.
Lewis has been charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearm violations.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lewis is asked to call the police.
