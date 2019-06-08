UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Police are searching for a man following two fires in Uniontown.
The call came in around 9:10 p.m. for a vacant structure fire on East Main Street.
Police said when they arrived, there was a car on fire in the parking lot across from the building on fire.
Witnesses told police they saw a man run from the scene with a lighter in his hand, jump into a car and speed off.
Police are now looking for the man, who they said is white, bald and was wearing a camouflage shirt and khaki shorts. Police said he got into a white Ford Escape driven by a woman.
Police are calling the two fires "suspicious."
