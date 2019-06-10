Police searching for man following armed robbery in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Pa. - Bellevue Police are searching for man who robbed the CoGo's in Bellevue at gunpoint on Sunday.
Police said an unknown black man entered the store at 620 Lincoln Ave. around 9:48 p.m.
He confronted the woman who was working there and stole money from the cash registers and back office area, according to police.
The man covered his face and head with dark clothing.
Police said he used a small semi-automatic handgun that appeared to be a Glock-style weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bellevue Police.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Magnitude 4.0 earthquake recorded in northeast Ohio
- Pennsylvania man says traffic circles causing increase in tornadoes
- Universal Studios worker comforts child with autism in midst of meltdown
- VIDEO: Thousands of dollars' worth of artwork stolen at Three Rivers Arts Festival
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}