Police searching for man missing since last week

PITTSBURGH - Police are asking for help finding a missing Pittsburgh man.
Robert (Graham) Ryderenski, 41, was last seen last Monday, Feb. 25.
According to a Facebook post, he is described as 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 200 lbs., has reddish hair and blue eyes. Ryderenski has multiple tattoos on his arms to include “USMC” on the upper right and Japanese writing on the left inner forearm.
Ryderenski is known to frequent the South Side area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at (412) 323-7800.
