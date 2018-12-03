BUTLER, Pa. - A man suspected of assaulting a juvenile is being sought by police after a SWAT situation Sunday night in Butler.
A felony warrant for strangulation has been issued for 37-year-old Danny Nichols, police said.
Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to a home on Standard Avenue, where Nichols was believed to be.
Officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Nichols, police said. The home was searched, and it was determined about 1 a.m. Monday that Nichols was not there.
Anyone with information on Nichols’ whereabouts is asked to contact Butler County 911.
