  • Police searching for man suspected of burglarizing Mon Valley Country Club

    CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Washington County are trying to track down a burglary suspect.

    According to Carroll Township Police, a man broke into the Mon Valley Country Club last weekend and stole a business credit card.

    According to police, he was then caught on camera using it in Washington, North Versailles and McKeesport.

    If you recognize the man or his car, call police at 724-483-5556.

