Police searching for man who escaped during trip for state hospital patients

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police are looking for a man who walked away during a supervised trip for patients from a state hospital.
Patrick Charles Guyer, 22, was with the group at Indiana Mall Cinemas in White Township, Indiana County, on Monday when he left the theater on foot, state police said.
Torrance State Hospital staff called police after discovering Guyer was missing, but troopers were unable to find him after searching the area, state police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Decision 2018: Problems reported at polling locations
- Sheriff's deputy resigns amid allegations of sexting teenager
- Man found shot to death inside car on neighborhood street
- VIDEO: Salmonella Risk Prompts Recall of Some Duncan Hines Cake Mixes
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Guyer, of York County, was a court-ordered patient at Torrance, state police said. A magistrate issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday.
Guyer is a white male, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, with hazel eyes, short brown hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about Guyer is asked to call 911.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}