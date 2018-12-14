  • Police searching for man who exposed himself to cashier

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is wanted for exposing himself to a cashier in Westmoreland County.

    It happened at the Valero's on Wendel Road in Hempfield Township in August, according to police. 

    Police are calling it a deplorable and disgusting act.

