Police searching for man who ran from SWAT team after domestic incident

PITTSBURGH - Police are still searching a Pittsburgh neighborhood for a man who ran from the SWAT team early Sunday evening.
According to a spokesperson for Pittsburgh police, it started as a domestic issue at a home on Chelton Avenue in Brookline.
Police activity along Woodbourne Ave and Freedom Ave. stay with @WPXI as we try to find out more information. pic.twitter.com/o8oXXmw2tt— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) September 2, 2018
A woman told police she was assaulted by the man who had barricaded himself inside the home.
SWAT teams surrounded the residence, but somehow the man slipped away.
