  • Police searching for man who ran from SWAT team after domestic incident

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police are still searching a Pittsburgh neighborhood for a man who ran from the SWAT team early Sunday evening.

    According to a spokesperson for Pittsburgh police, it started as a domestic issue at a home on Chelton Avenue in Brookline.

    A woman told police she was assaulted by the man who had barricaded himself inside the home.

    SWAT teams surrounded the residence, but somehow the man slipped away.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories