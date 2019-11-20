HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Hempfield Township Wednesday morning and took off on a bicycle.
The robbery was reported just before 9:30 a.m. at the cfsbank on Walton Tea Room Road.
Police said the man claimed to have a weapon as he demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to investigators.
The bike the man used to flee from the bank was found by police along Walton Tea Room Road. The man has not yet been located.
Below entered cfs bank (Walton Tea Rum Rd, Hempfield Twp) @ 0922 threatened to have a weapon and demanded money. He arrived and then fled w/ undisclosed amount of $ on the bicycle pictured in the comments. Bike recovered along WTR Rd Anyone w/ info call PSP 724-832-3288. pic.twitter.com/lQb9NUsHQr— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 20, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call PSP at 724-832-3288.
Hempfield Area High School was put on lockdown because of the search, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
