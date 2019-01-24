  • Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

    Updated:

    FOREST HILLS, Pa. - Emergency personnel in Forest Hills are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old boy.

    Austin Kocher was last seen heading toward Ardmore Boulevard around 4 p.m., authorities said.

    He is described as 5'4", 110 pounds, with dark blond medium-length hair. He was wearing a grey jacket with black sleeves, black shoes, a black T-shirt and red and black plaid pants.

    Police are using droves and K-9s to try and find Kocher.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories