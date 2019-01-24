FOREST HILLS, Pa. - Emergency personnel in Forest Hills are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old boy.
Austin Kocher was last seen heading toward Ardmore Boulevard around 4 p.m., authorities said.
BREAKING: SHARE!! police & firefighters searching for 13 year old Austin Kocher. He was last seen headed toward Ardmore Blvd in Forest Hills around 4pm. Police are using 2 drones & searching w/ K-9s to try to find him @WPXI pic.twitter.com/o9NbYDwSSZ— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) January 24, 2019
He is described as 5'4", 110 pounds, with dark blond medium-length hair. He was wearing a grey jacket with black sleeves, black shoes, a black T-shirt and red and black plaid pants.
Police are using droves and K-9s to try and find Kocher.
