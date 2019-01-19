  • Police searching for missing 14-year-old with Down syndrome

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old girl who has Down syndrome and was last seen going to school Friday in the Woodland Hills School District.

    Zy-Kia Vearnon-Settles, of North Braddock, is about 5 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

    Police said Vearnon-Settles has Down syndrome and other health issues.

