TARENTUM, Pa. - Police in Allegheny County are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to the Tarentum Borough Police Department's Facebook page, Mya Hubbard has been entered as a missing person.
There is no information about where or when she was last seen.
If you have any information, contact police at (724) 224-1515 or call 911.
