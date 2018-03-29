  • Police searching for missing 15-year-old

    TARENTUM, Pa. - Police in Allegheny County are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl.

    According to the Tarentum Borough Police Department's Facebook page, Mya Hubbard has been entered as a missing person.

    There is no information about where or when she was last seen.

    If you have any information, contact police at (724) 224-1515 or call 911.

