PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for help locating a missing teen from Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood.
Anthony Sewell was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and red shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh police at (412) 323-7141.
