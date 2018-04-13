  • Police searching for missing 15-year-old

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for help locating a missing teen from Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood.

    Anthony Sewell was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and red shoes.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh police at (412) 323-7141.

