Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Allegheny County Police are searching for a missing teenage boy Sunday.
Police said Taimir, 16, was last seen around 1 p.m. today. He did not return to a Plum Borough group home Sunday.
Police said the boy is endangered, is prone to seizures and missed taking his medication at 8 p.m.
Taimir is a black male, weighs approximately 165 pounds and is 5 feet 6 inches tall, police said in a release.
Police said Taimir has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
