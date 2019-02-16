KITANNING, Pa. - Kitanning Borough Police are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman.
Katie Stoner was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.
Police said Stoner has blonde hair, is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has a tattoo on her right ankle that says "Daddy's Little Girl," has a cut on her left eye and burn marks on her wrists.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bartosiewicz at 724-543-1538 or call 911.
