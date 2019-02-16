  • Police searching for missing 27-year-old woman

    Updated:

    KITANNING, Pa. - Kitanning Borough Police are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman.

    Katie Stoner was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to police. 

    Police said Stoner has blonde hair, is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has a tattoo on her right ankle that says "Daddy's Little Girl," has a cut on her left eye and burn marks on her wrists.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bartosiewicz at 724-543-1538 or call 911. 

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories