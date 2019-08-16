BELLEVUE, Pa. - Police are searching for a 71-year-old man who is missing from Bellevue.
Donald Watson was last seen on Aug. 3 and was reported missing Thursday, investigators said.
Watson, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and is described as having a slender build.
Anyone with information about where Watson may be located is asked to contact Bellevue police.
