    BELLEVUE, Pa. - Police are searching for a 71-year-old man who is missing from Bellevue. 

    Donald Watson was last seen on Aug. 3 and was reported missing Thursday, investigators said. 

    Watson, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and is described as having a slender build.  

    Anyone with information about where Watson may be located is asked to contact Bellevue police.

