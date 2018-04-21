  • Police searching for missing brothers

    Pittsburgh Police are currently seeking assistance in finding two brothers Saturday. 

    Police said Amier Windsor, 12, and Robert Windsor Jr., 11, went missing Friday around 5 p.m.

    According to a release, the two brothers are known to frequent the Brookline area. 

    Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7800. 

