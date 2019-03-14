  • Police searching for missing, endangered man

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - The City of McKeesport Police Department needs help finding a missing man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 

    Police said Charles Devon Surratt, 40, was last seen around 7 a.m.

    Surratt is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, according to police. 

    Police said Surratt just moved to McKeesport two weeks ago. They said he has severe mental health issues and is considered to be endangered. 

